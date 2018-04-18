TVLine Items: Idris Elba's Manny Show, Grey's Anatomy's Family Feud and More

Idris Elba is taking on a surprising new role: manny.

Netflix has given an eight-episode order to the comedy Turn Up Charlie, starring the Wire and Luther vet as a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor.

Elba’s Charlie is given one last chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a nanny to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter. (Maybe Kevin Pearson has some tips?)

* ABC’s “Sunday Fun & Games” lineup returns on June 10, with new episodes of Celebrity Family Feud (whose face-offs will include Team Kardashian vs. Team West and Team Grey’s Anatomy vs. Team Station 19), The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth.

* This fall’s Thursday Night Football hosts, Fox and NFL Network, will precede each week’s telecast with Thursday Night Football Pregame Show, airing at 7:30/6:30c and hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

* Syfy has ordered to series Deadly Class, an adaptation of the Image Comics novels about a homeless teen recruited into an elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. The Russo Brothers (Captain America: Civil War) will serve as EPs.

* Sundance Now has renewed the relationship dramedy This Close for Season 2.

* Netflix’s star-crossed lovers/shapeshifter drama The Innocents will premiere Friday, August 24. Watch a trailer below:

