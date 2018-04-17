Sean Hannity Has 'Full Support' of Fox News in Wake of Michael Cohen Reveal

In the face of calls for Sean Hannity to be benched if not terminated for a seemingly unethical association with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Fox News instead has offered the host/self-described “advocacy journalist” its “full support.”

Earlier this week, Hannity was revealed to be a client of Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, immediately calling into question his and Fox News’ coverage of the FBI’s April 9th raid of Cohen’s office (among other things). Prior to that, Hannity never indicated that he and the embattled POTUS shared the headline-grabbing lawyer.

Hannity on Twitter countered, “Michael Cohen has never represented me in any matter …. I have occasionally had brief discussions with him about legal questions about which I wanted his input and perspective. I assumed those conversations were confidential, but to be absolutely clear they never involved any matter between me and a third-party.”

Hannity further detailed his association with Cohen in this video here.

Vanity Fair, meanwhile, reported that Hannity’s alleged dealings with Cohen included pursuing legal countermeasures when advertisers began boycotting Fox News after Roger Ailes’ ouster; Hannity promptly denied that claim.

On Tuesday, Fox News issued a statement saying that while the cable news organization “was unaware of Sean Hannity’s informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support.”