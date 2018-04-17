Ellen Pompeo Warns Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale Is 'Not Easy'

Well, this sounds… ominous. During an informal Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, Grey’s Anatomy leading lady Ellen Pompeo dropped a super-crytpic clue about the ABC drama’s Season 14 finale, which will mark the end of the road for longtime cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew.

Asked by a fan to describe the May 17 closer in three words, Pompeo responded, “I can do it in two… not easy.”

— Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 17, 2018

The foreboding teaser is sure to fray the nerves of Arizona and April acolytes, particularly given Grey’s Anatomy’s penchant for sending popular characters away in body bags (see also: George, Lexie, Mark, Derek, Denny, etc.)

Last week, Drew shared her own very subtle hint about the Krista Vernoff-penned, Debbie Allen-directed finale via the script’s cover page, which featured the episode’s title — “All of Me.”