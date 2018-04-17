Arrow Promotes Co-EP Beth Schwartz to Sole Showrunner for Season 7

Arrow isn’t just shaking up its leadership on screen. Co-executive producer Beth Schwartz will take over as the CW drama’s sole showrunner for the upcoming seventh season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Current co-showrunner Wendy Mericle will exit the series at the conclusion of this season, while co-creator and fellow co-showrunner Marc Guggenheim will remain in an executive consultant role. (Guggenheim will also step back on the spinoff Legends of Tomorrow, where EP Phil Klemmer will be the sole showrunner for Season 4.)

“We are all so incredibly thrilled to announce Beth Schwartz as the new showrunner of Arrow,” Berlanti said in a statement. “She has been a source of some of the show’s most exciting and memorable moments from the beginning. Beth is a true leader and a captivating storyteller, and we all can’t wait for the audience to see what she and her team dream up as they take Arrow into its next big chapter.”

Schwartz joined Arrow in Season 1 as a writer’s assistant before working her way up to co-executive producer in Season 6. She most recently penned Thea’s swan song, “The Thanatos Guild.” Schwartz has also written episodes of Legends of Tomorrow (on which she served as a consulting producer in 2016), Hart of Dixie and Brothers & Sisters.