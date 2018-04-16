Goldbergs '90s Spinoff Lands Series Order at ABC, AJ Michalka to Star

The Goldbergs is about to leap into a whole new decade: ABC has handed a 13-episode series order to a 1990s-set spinoff of the retro sitcom, set to air during the 2018-19 broadcast season.

The untitled spinoff, formerly known as Schooled, will star AJ Michalka in a continuation of her Goldbergs role as Barry’s ex-girlfriend Lainey Lewis. (Michalka exited The Goldbergs as a series regular before the start of the current Season 5, but has since appeared in a pair of episodes as a guest star.) The new series will take place in the ’90s at the fictional William Penn Academy, where Lainey is a teacher along with Tim Meadows’ Principal Glascott and Bryan Callen’s Coach Mellor — both also holdovers from the original Goldbergs. The teachers, “despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students,” per the official description.

The spinoff, created by The Goldbergs showrunner Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, has been in the works for some time: ABC originally passed on the series last May, when it starred Nia Long as Glascott’s sister Lucy. The rejected pilot aired as an episode of The Goldbergs in January, and the concept was recently retooled, with Michalka coming onboard after Long became a series regular on NCIS: Los Angeles.