Ian Somerhalder to Headline Vampire Novel Adaptation V-Wars for Netflix

A little over a year after The Vampire Diaries wrapped its eight-year run, Ian Somerhalder is sinking his teeth into another series about bloodsuckers.

Somerhalder is set to headline V-Wars, an adaptation of the IDW graphic novel series which has received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order from Netflix. The premise of the books revolves around a mysterious virus that starts transforming humans into bloodthirsty predators, setting the stage for an us-vs.-them war.

Per THR.com, Somerhalder will play Luther Swann, a doctor whose best friend, Michael Fayne, is lost to the disease and soon rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Brad Turner (24) will direct and executive-produce, while 1-800-MISSING creators William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners.