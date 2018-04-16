TVLine Items: Dear White People and Mr. Mercedes Return Dates, and More

School is almost back in session, as Netflix’s Dear White People has announced a Season 2 premiere date.

The sophomore season of the college comedy will launch on Friday, May 4. Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, Dear White People follows several students of color at an overwhelmingly white Ivy League college and stars Logan Browning (Hit the Floor) and Brandon Bell (Hollywood Heights).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Season 2 of AT&T Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

* Season 2 of Fox’s music competition series The Four: Battle for Stardom will premiere on Thursday, June 7 at 8/7c.

* HBO is developing a documentary on US Senator, 2008 presidential candidate and Vietnam War veteran John McCain.

* Netflix’s A Little Help with Carol Burnett, a comedy series in which kids age 5 to 9 weigh in on everyday adult dilemmas, will feature celeb guests Taraji P. Henson, Lisa Kudrow, Wanda Sykes and Julie Bowen, and will premiere on Friday, May 4.

