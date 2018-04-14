SNL: Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro Play Cohen and Mueller in Cold Open

Saturday Night Live this weekend reunited the stars of Meet the Parents, casting Ben Stiller as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen and Robert De Niro as Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In fact, the show went so far as to loosely recreate a classic interrogation scene from the cult comedy, as Mueller hooked Cohen up to a polygraph and conducted a lie-detector test. Among Mueller’s line of questioning: “Did you make a payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels?” and “Did Donald Trump know about it?”

Mueller later asked Cohen if he has directly threatened people on behalf of POTUS, to which Cohen replied, “Directly? No. But let’s just say I’ve cut a lot of letters out of a lot of magazines… I’m just trying to milk some information out of people. So what?” What followed was an homage to an exchange familiar to fans of Meet the Parents, as Cohen argued that you can milk a lot of things, including a “cow, or a goat, or a… cat. You can milk anything with nipples.”

“Really? I have nipples.” Mueller replied. “Can you milk me, Mr. Cohen?”

What did you think of SNL‘s stunt casting for this week’s cold open? Watch the sketch above, then scroll down for the original interrogation scene from Meet the Parents.