Lucifer Sneak Peek: If the Evidence Closet Is Rockin', Don't Come Knockin'

When Fox’s Lucifer re-re-resumes Season 3 this Monday at 8/7c, Chloe and Pierce, having thus far kept their feelings on the down low, are ready to make some noise.

Literally.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Pierce (played by Tom Welling) offers to show Chloe (Lauren German) the evidence closet, which in cop drama parlance appears to be the equivalent of a hospital’s “on-call room.” Press play above to see what super ardor explodes behind those closed doors — and who is made privy to it!



As German shared as part of her upcoming TVLine Q&A, Chloe and Pierce “are getting to that point where the flirtiness is undeniable.” And in the sequence that starts above, “Pierce and Chloe just go at it. As much as you could show on TV, I think they really went for it.”

As for the “strange turn” that is reportedly still ahead for Chloe’s nascent workplace romance… you’ll have to wait for Monday’s full Q&A for the skinny on that.

Elsewhere in the episode “The Angel of San Bernardino”: Lucifer and Chloe investigate a murder during which a witness claims a winged guardian angel saved her life, causing Lucifer to become paranoid about his own actions.

