Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 Tops Scrambled Night; S.H.I.E.L.D. Eyes New Low

Pending adjustment due to Syria-related news break-ins over the course of the night….

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, holding steady week-to-week to lead Friday in the demo. MacGyver (6.5 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (8.1 mil/0/8) also were steady in the demo, while all three dramas dropped a handful of viewers.

Over on ABC, Once Upon a Time is currently reporting 2.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, down a tenth in the demo to match its series low. Agents of SHIELD (2 mil/0.4) slipped two tenths to mark a new series low.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Taken (3.5 mil/0.5) ticked up, The CW’s Jane the Virgin (740K/0.2) was steady and Fox’s MasterChef Junior (3 mil/0.7) dipped.

