NCIS Renewed for Season 16 as Star Mark Harmon Signs New Deal

Agent Gibbs isn’t going anywhere.

CBS has renewed NCIS for a 16th season, the network announced on Friday. What’s more, Mark Harmon has signed a new deal to remain on as a star and executive producer of the long-running procedural.

“It’s pretty simple – viewers everywhere love NCIS,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS‘ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon. We’re thrilled he is returning as the centerpiece of the show, and we could not be more excited for NCIS 16th season.”

Word of Harmon’s contract extension comes as NCIS is about to lose one of its last remaining original cast members. Costar Pauley Perrette is leaving the series after 15 years as forensic specialist Abby Sciuto, and will make her final appearance in this season’s penultimate episode (airing Tuesday, May 8).

Season to date, NCIS is averaging 13.3 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers, easily ranking No. 1 among CBS dramas.

Are you excited about the NCIS renewal? Relieved that Harmon is sticking around? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.