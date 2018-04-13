Hawaii Five-0 Sneak Peek: Catherine Has a Question to Pop to Steve!

Talk about not-so-great moments in bad timing.

This Friday on Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, 9/8c), Michelle Borth puts in another encore when Catherine Rollins recruits McGarrett and Jerry to help her track down a uranium deposit thought to be hidden on an abandoned island before a suspected terrorist can make dirty bombs with it.

“She comes back because, of course, there are some terrorists on Hawaii again,” Alex O’Loughlin previously previewed for TVLine. “We’re like, ‘Why Five-O? You’ve got all the CIA resources at your fingertips?’ And she says it’s because we know this island better than anyone. And so that turns into these two getting into this big story about hidden munitions that could potentially be very dangerous for everyone.”

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Catherine and Steve are in the midst of some derring-do on the aforementioned island when the former decides to get something off her chest. Press play above to see what’s on Catherine’s mind upon seeing Steve again.

Said O’Loughlin of the exes’ latest reunion, “We got to get a little closure. Steve was about to drop the big question on this girl and she bounced him.”

Elsewhere in the episode titled “Kind Is The Bird of Kaiona,” Junior falls and is trapped in a ravine, prompting him to reflect on his estranged relationship with his father.