Ratings: Gotham Eyes Its Smallest Audience, Arrow Up From Series Low

Fox’s Gotham this Thursday drew a 0.7 rating and 2.36 million total viewers, holding steady in the demo week-to-week while dipping to a new all-time audience low.

Leading out of that, Showtime at the Apollo (2.7 mil/0.7) was up a tenth.

Over on The CW, Supernatural (1.53 mil/0.5) and Arrow (1.08 mil/0.4) each ticked up a tenth, with the latter improving on last week’s series lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (6.9 mil/1.6) dipped a tenth (matching its series low), while Station 19 (5.6 mil/1.0) and the penultimate Scandal (4.2 mil/0.9) were steady.

NBC | Superstore (3.2 mil/0.8) and A.P. Bio (2.1 mil/0.6) were steady, while Champions (1.7 mil/0/4) slipped 15 and 20 percent with no fresh Will & Grace lead-in. Chicago Med (5.5 mil/1.0) was steady.

CBS | Big Bang (12.5 mil/2.3) dipped, Young Sheldon (11.6 mil/1.9) was flat, Mom (9 mil/1.4) and SWAT (5.4 mil/0.9) each ticked up and Life in Pieces (6.5 mil/1.1) rose two tenths.

