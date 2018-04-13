GLAAD Media Awards: This Is Us, Brooklyn 99 Among 2018 TV Winners

The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were handed out Thursday night in Los Angeles, where NBC’s This Is Us took home the gold for Outstanding Drama Series.
Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recognized as TV’s top comedy, beating out Amazon’s Transparent, which was in the running for its fourth consecutive win.
The eligibility period covered Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017. The awards recognize media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.
The full list of this year’s TV nominees can be found here; additional categories will be announced at a second ceremony on Saturday, May 5 in New York, including Outstanding Reality Series, Outstanding Talk Show Episode and Outstanding TV Journalism Newsmagazine.
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
The Bold Type
Brooklyn Nine-Nine — WINNER
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
One Mississippi
Superstore
Survivor’s Remorse
Transparent
Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Billions
Doubt
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nashville
Sense8
Shadowhunters
Star
Star Trek: Discovery
This Is Us — WINNER
Wynonna Earp
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)
Easy, “Lady Cha Cha”
Legion, “Chapter 8”
Master of None, “Thanksgiving” — WINNER
Pure Genius, “Grace”
Room 104, “The Missionaries”
OUTSTANDING TV-MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: Cult
FEUD: Bette and Joan
Godless
Queers
When We Rise — WINNER
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING
Andi Mack (Disney Channel) — WINNER
Danger & Eggs, “Chosen Family” (Amazon)
Doc McStuffins, “The Emergency Plan” (Disney Channel)
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA
The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless