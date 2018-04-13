GLAAD Media Awards: This Is Us, Brooklyn 99 Among 2018 TV Winners

The 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards were handed out Thursday night in Los Angeles, where NBC’s This Is Us took home the gold for Outstanding Drama Series.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine was recognized as TV’s top comedy, beating out Amazon’s Transparent, which was in the running for its fourth consecutive win.

The eligibility period covered Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017. The awards recognize media for their fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The full list of this year’s TV nominees can be found here; additional categories will be announced at a second ceremony on Saturday, May 5 in New York, including Outstanding Reality Series, Outstanding Talk Show Episode and Outstanding TV Journalism Newsmagazine.

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type

Brooklyn Nine-Nine — WINNER

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

One Mississippi

Superstore

Survivor’s Remorse

Transparent

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions

Doubt

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nashville

Sense8

Shadowhunters

Star

Star Trek: Discovery

This Is Us — WINNER

Wynonna Earp

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

Easy, “Lady Cha Cha”

Legion, “Chapter 8”

Master of None, “Thanksgiving” — WINNER

Pure Genius, “Grace”

Room 104, “The Missionaries”

OUTSTANDING TV-MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult

FEUD: Bette and Joan

Godless

Queers

When We Rise — WINNER

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack (Disney Channel) — WINNER

Danger & Eggs, “Chosen Family” (Amazon)

Doc McStuffins, “The Emergency Plan” (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless