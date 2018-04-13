George Clooney Switches His Catch-22 Role, Kyle Chandler Will Star in Series

Perhaps trying to avoid a Catch-22 situation of his own, George Clooney is stepping down from playing the lead in Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel.The ER alum also is involved in directing and producing the six-episode limited series. He was slated to play Colonel Cathcart, the story’s antagonist, but now will take on the supporting role of Scheisskopf in order to devote more time to his behind-the-scenes duties, per our sister site Deadline.

Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) now will star as Cathcart.

The novel, published in 1961, is set during World War II and follows Captain John Yossarian (The Sinner‘s Christopher Abbott) , a U.S. Army Air Forces B-25 bombardier, and the other airmen in his camp as they attempt to maintain their sanity while fulfilling service requirements. Cathcart is a commander who repeatedly ups the number of required combat missions before a soldier may return home, maddening Yossarian.

Hugh Laurie (House) recently joined the cast as Major de Coverly, a squadron executive officer on Pianosa air base.

In addition to playing FNL‘s Coach Taylor, Chandler’s TV work includes Bloodline, Grey’s Anatomy and Early Edition.

Got thoughts on Catch-22‘s casting switch? Hit the comments!