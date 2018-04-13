Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Cast Includes Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and More

The Dancing With the Stars: Athletes cast is bound to make your knees buckle.

Good Morning America on Friday revealed the full cast line-up for the four-week event, which includes disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and PyeongChang breakout star Adam Rippon. Fellow figure skater Mirai Nagasu, snowboarder Jamie Anderson, luger Chris Mazdzer and softball pitcher Jennie Finch are among the other Olympians participating.

Rounding out the cast are NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, MLB World Series champ Johnny Damon, Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman and Notre Dame Women’s Basketball standout Arike Ogunbowale.

DWTS: Athletes kicks off on Monday, April 30 at 8/7c on ABC. In the meantime, peruse the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see which pros have been partnered up with this spring’s stars, then share your thoughts on the new cast.