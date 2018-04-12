Good Fight Video: Margo Martindale Arrives… to Talk Impeaching Trump

Diane Lockhart and the Good Fight team may be gearing up for the legal fight of their lives. The United States vs. Donald J. Trump, anyone?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of the CBS All Access drama, with the omnipresent Margo Martindale (The Americans, Sneaky Pete) guest-starring as Ruth Eastman, a Democratic political operative with a top-secret pitch for Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. In the clip above, Ruth warns Diane and company that they can take notes at this meeting… but they’ll be destroyed afterwards. The reason for all the secrecy? Ruth says the Democrats are planning to win back control of Congress in November, and “if that’s the case, we want to be ready to impeach President Trump.”

The Good Fight has never hidden its opposition to Trump’s agenda — each Season 2 episode title corresponds to how many days Trump has been in office — but co-creator Robert King says the episode isn’t a one-sided slam of the President. “It’s really a satire of Democrats wanting to impeach a sitting president in a way that would make them angry if it were Republicans going after Obama,” King teased at the Television Critics Association press tour back in January.

