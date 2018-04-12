Ratings: Survivor Slips to Season Low as Steady Empire Leads Wednesday

CBS’ Survivor this Wednesday drew 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.5 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to what is at least a season (and perhaps series) low.

Leading out of that, SEAL Team (6.3 mil/1.0) ticked up a tenth, while Criminal Minds (5.2 mil/0.9) dipped.

Fox’s Empire (5.8 mil/1.8) and Star (4.3 mil/1.3) each held steady, with the former topping Wednesday in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Blacklist (5.1 mil/0.8) dipped one tenth and SVU (5.4 mil/1.1) slipped three tenths, both tying their series lows in the demo. Chicago PD (5.8 mil/1.1) was down two tenths.

ABC | The Goldbergs (5.2 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths, Alex Inc. (3.6 mil/0.9) was steady, and Modern Family (4.9 mil/1.4) and American Housewife (4 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth. Designated Survivor (3.4 mil/0.6) hit a new audience low while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.