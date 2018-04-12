Roseanne: Johnny Galecki's David Cowers Before Dan in New Promo

Looks like we’re about to get a better idea of where Roseanne‘s David has been all this time… provided he can withstand his father-in-law’s (well-deserved) scrutiny.

A new promo for the ABC revival’s next episode (Tuesday, 8/7c) heralds the return of Johnny Galecki’s character, who is (was?) married to Sara Gilbert’s Darlene but who hasn’t been seen since the Conners made their return to primetime. As the clip previews, the estranged dad shows up in “Darlene v. David,” but time and distance have done nothing to dull Dan’s disregard for his son-in-law.

Per the episode’s official synopsis:

David unexpectedly shows up for Harris’ birthday after being absent for years, forcing Darlene to re-examine their relationship and the rest of the family. Meanwhile, Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Bev, temporarily moves into the Conner home after an incident at the nursing home prevents her from returning.

“Darlene v. David” is the only episode of Roseanne‘s nine-installment revival in which The Big Bang Theory star Galecki will appear — thanks to scheduling conflicts — but said in January that he’d be game for another stint if the ABC comedy comes back for another season.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Galecki face John Goodman’s Dan, then hit the comments with your expectations for the episode.