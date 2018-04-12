Pose: Ryan Murphy's FX Dance-Musical Series Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

FX has unveiled the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s anticipated LGBTQ-themed dance-musical Pose, which will make its debut on Sunday, June 3 at 9/8c. Set in 1986, the eight-episode series — starring James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek), Kate Mara (House of Cards) and Evan Peters (American Horror Story) — takes on the rise of Donald Trump-style superwealth, the denizens of downtown (including the literary scene) and the underground LGBTQ world known as ball culture.

Peters and Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s. Van Der Beek portrays Stan’s financial kingpin boss Matt. Additionally, Pose features the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series-regular roles in a scripted series.

As previously reported, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, who’d previously been announced as taking part in the series, exited the production for creative reasons. Her role, a modern dance teacher who “takes a special interest in the talent of Damon” (played by Ryan Jamaal Swain), has since been rewritten as a 50-year-old African-American woman and recast with Charlayne Woodard (The Leftovers).

“When we got into shooting the pilot, it just became apparent to me [that Tatiana is] a very young woman,” Murphy previously explained. “I felt that, working with our young cast, we needed an older figure in that world to be the dance teacher. Someone who was a different generation, who was more of a mentor… We needed a Debbie Allen [in Fame-type] character. We all agreed that that was the right choice for the show.”