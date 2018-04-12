Jessica Jones Renewed for Season 3

Krysten Ritter is extending her stay in Hell’s Kitchen. Netflix has renewed Marvel’s Jessica Jones for a third season, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Jessica Jones is coming off a rollercoaster of a second season, which included a major parental twist and ended with an explosive finale that would lead anyone to drink as much as the show’s title character.

In addition to Ritter, the Netflix drama’s cast also includes Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth and Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse.

Your hopes for Jessica Jones‘ third season? Drop ’em in a comment below.