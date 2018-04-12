Claws Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Explosive New Trailer: 'We Are Criminals… and We Are Good at It'

Your appointment at the nail salon has been set: TNT’s gloriously gaudy crime dramedy Claws is returning for Season 2 on Sunday, June 10 at 9/8c, the network announced on Thursday.

To celebrate the good news, TNT has released a freshly polished new trailer for Claws‘ sophomore season, which you can watch above. In it, we see that Desna and her nail crew are embracing the shadier side of the business: “We are criminals,” Desna admits. “And we are good at it.”

But there are some obstacles in their way, in the form of Russian gangsters like Zlata, played by new cast addition Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity). Zlata seems to like Desna — “This is beginning of wonderful friendship,” she says while giving Des an unwanted hug — but we also see her whipping Uncle Daddy with a riding crop, so she’s not exactly harmless. Desna is stepping up, though, to deal with the foreign threat: She hurls a Molotov cocktail at a house while declaring, “We gonna do it my way… I’m the boss now.”

And if you’re not caught up on all the Claws action, you’re in luck: Hulu will have all ten Season 1 episodes available to stream starting on Friday, May 11, so you can get up to speed before Season 2 blasts off.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Claws Season 2, then hit the comments to share your early predictions.