Broad City to End With Season 5

Abbi and Ilana’s wild NYC adventures are coming to an end: Broad City‘s upcoming fifth season will be its last, Comedy Central announced on Thursday.

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer — who also co-created the series — as two perpetually stoned best friends hustling their way through their 20s in New York City. The half-hour comedy debuted on Comedy Central back in 2014, after beginning life as a web series, winning acclaim along with a loyal audience. Season 5, first announced in 2016, will air early next year.

Jacobson and Glazer’s relationship with Comedy Central will continue beyond Broad City, though: The two have signed a comprehensive first-look development deal with the network, and already have three new series in development.

“Broad City has been our baby and first love for almost ten years, since we started as a web series,” Jacobson and Glazer said in a statement. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. Broad City‘s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after Season 5 honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.”

