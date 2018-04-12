HBO Renews Barry and Silicon Valley

That was fast: HBO has renewed Barry for a second season, the network announced on Thursday. The pickup comes just three weeks into the Bill Hader hitman comedy’s freshman run.

In addition, the premium cabler has renewed Silicon Valley for Season 6, ensuring that their Sunday night comedy lineup remains intact.

“While Barry has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, Silicon Valley remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever,” Amy Gravitt, Executive VP of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season.”

Barry and Silicon Valley‘s respective first and fifth seasons conclude on Sunday, May 13. Are you happy about these renewals?