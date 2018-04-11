Katherine Heigl Makes Suits Debut: Get a First Look at Her 'Girl With Gumption'

Katherine Heigl is pulling no punches on the set of Suits. The Grey’s Anatomy alum — who is joining the USA Network legal drama as a series regular in Season 8 — shared the first photo of her in character as attorney Samantha Wheeler on Tuesday.

“Day 2 on the set of Suits getting my hands wrapped for a kickboxing scene,” Heigl wrote alongside the below image. “My character is no shrinking violet! She’ll kick your [ass] in the ring and in the courtroom! Love playing a girl with gumption!”

Heigl — whose casting was announced in January — is being brought in to fill the void left by exiting stars Patrick J.Adams and Meghan Markle. Producers previously described her Sam Wheeler as a talented new partner at Pearson Specter Litt who “challenges the status quo and will either become the firm’s greatest ally or most powerful enemy.”

Suits concludes its current seventh season on April 25. The Heigl-fronted Season 8 is slated to bow later this year.