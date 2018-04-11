TVLine Items: Sacha Baron Cohen's Spy Series, Tig Notaro's Trek and More

Sacha Baron Cohen will portray an Israeli spy in a Netflix limited series.

Per our sister site Deadline, The Spy tells the story of Eli Cohen, a 1960s Israeli spy who embedded himself into Syrian politics, until he was discovered and publicly executed. Baron Cohen has an interest in helping Syrian refugees, donating over $1 million to refugee organizations over the past few years.

Previously on TV, Baron Cohen was the creator and star of Da Ali G Show and can currently be seen in Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity special on Netflix.

* CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery has tapped Tig Notaro (One Mississippi) to guest-star as Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha in the upcoming second season.

* Season 2 of Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here has cast Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil) and Beau Mirchoff (Awkward.) in recurring roles, according to Deadline.

* Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld has announced that Martin Sensmeier will return as a Native American warrior, while Tao Okamoto (The Man in the High Castle), Kiki Sukezane (Heroes Reborn), Julia Jones (Longmire) and Zahn McClarnon (Longmire) will fill recurring mystery roles, according to EW.com.

* NBC will air Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan on Wednesday, May 16 at 10 pm, while PBS will air Royal Wedding Watch, a five-night series running Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18, per Deadline.

* The Break With Michelle Wolf, a weekly half-hour variety series, launches Sunday, May 27 on Netflix.

* Season 2 of Cinemax’s horror series Outcast will premiere Friday, July 20 at 10 pm.

* Watch a teaser for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2018, which splashes down Sunday, July 22 at 8 pm:

