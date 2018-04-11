Ratings: Lethal Weapon and The Flash Return Low, New Girl Matches The Mick

Fox’s Lethal Weapon returned on Tuesday night from a five-week break to a hair over 4 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking down in the demo to make a series low.

Leading out of that, LA to Vegas (2.3 mil/0.7) was steady, while New Girl’s final premiere (2 mil/0.7) was down from its previous season average yet on par with time slot predecessor The Mick‘s numbers.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash returned from its own four-week break to 1.8 mil and a 0.6, ticking down to series lows. Black Lightning (1.55 mil/0.5) was rock steady.

ABC | Roseanne (13.5 mil/3.4) slipped 12 percent in Week 3, while The Middle (7.5 mil/1.9) was down 13 percent. black-ish (5.1 mil/1.4) dipped one tenth, Splitting Up Together (4.2 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths and For the People (2.7 mil/0.6) dropped 25 percent.

NBC | Leading out of a Voice clip show, Rise (4.5 mil/0.8) and Chicago Med (6.4 mil/1.1) held steady.

CBS | Leading out of an NCIS rerun, the Grammys’ Elton John tribute did 7.1 mil and a 1.0.

