Colony: Peyton List, Wayne Brady and 2 Others Join Season 3 Cast

Gotham‘s Peyton List and actor-comedian-game show host Wayne Brady have booked recurring roles on Colony‘s upcoming third season, USA Network announced Wednesday. Additionally, Graham McTavish (Preacher) and Waleed Zuaiter (Altered Carbon) are also set to recur on the sci-fi drama, which returns May 2.

List will play Amy Leonard, a doctor and member of the San Fernando cell, who embarks on a dangerous journey with Eric Broussard (Tory Kittles) to deliver valuable secrets to Resistance fighters combating the Occupation. Brady portrays Everett Kynes, a highly successful tech entrepreneur who has risen in this new world to become the head of the rebuilt Seattle Colony. Kynes’ technology was used — and misused — by the human collaborators before the Arrival, leaving him with a chip on his shoulder and a unique relationship with the invaders.

McTavish, meanwhile, takes on the role of Andrew MacGregor, the leader of the most successful Resistance camp in what used to be the western United States. He’s forced to adjust his plans for the camp once Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) arrive with vital information. Lastly, Zuaiter will play Vincent, a moral man working for a powerful Resistance group who is forced to choose between supporting the Bowmans and holding on to old loyalties.