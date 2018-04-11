Boomerang: Eddie Murphy Movie Gets TV Series Adaptation at BET

It’s like the Boyz II Men song goes: Boomerang and TV comedy belong together, and BET knows that it’s right…

The cable network has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order to an adaptation of the 1992 Eddie Murphy film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The half-hour series will follow a dashing executive/self-aggrandizing ladies’ man (the character played by Murphy in the film) who is freaked out when he meets his match in his new boss (played by Robin Givens in the movie).

BET’s adaptation, which does not yet have writers or producers attached, will be an update set in the modern workplace and will consider concepts like changing attitudes about gender roles and the clashes that can happen when Gen Xers and millennials have to work together.

The original movie is notable for its all-star cast — which included Chris Rock, Halle Berry, David Alan Grier, Martin Lawrence, Grace Jones, Eartha Kitt and Tisha Campbell — as well as for its very popular soundtrack, which featured the hit “End of the Road.”

BET also handed straight-to-series orders to American Soul, a drama loosely based on the life of Soul Train‘s Don Cornelius, and Peachtree Place, a comedy from Will Packer (Girls Trip).