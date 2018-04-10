Sean Hannity Accepts Jimmy Kimmel's 'Forced' Apology For FLOTUS Jab

Sean Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel‘s war of words has officially ended… for now.

On Monday’s broadcast of Hannity, the Fox News host agreed to call a truce with Kimmel after a days-long feud, which had been prompted by a joke on Jimmy Kimmel Live about First Lady Melania Trump’s accent. At the time, Hannity called Kimmel a “despicable disgrace” and “ass clown” for poking fun at FLOTUS.

The TV personalities went back and forth for several days before Kimmel tweeted an apology on Sunday, stating that “the level of vitriol from all sides… does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country.” He went on to address the LGBT community, which he “did not intend to belittle or upset” by making jokes that insinuated Hannity had a sexual relationship with President Trump.

Hannity acknowledged Kimmel’s statement on Monday night, though he said the message “seems to be more of a forced Disney corporate apology, directed more toward the LGBTQ community rather than Kimmel’s comments about the First Lady.”

Still, the host decided to accept Kimmel’s apology — “I’m going to assume he was sincere… and I do agree that it’s time to move on” — and used it as an opportunity to scold the mainstream media for constantly attacking Trump and his family.

“The level of hatred and vitriol against this president and his family is frankly unprecedented,” Hannity said. “Attacking the First Lady for her accent while reading to kids is just one small example, but it’s a line in the sand for me. Those cheap shots need to end.”

Hannity wrapped up the segment by first inviting Kimmel to be on his show, promising “no name-calling, no anger, no rehashing of the Twitter fight.” But seconds later, he warned Kimmel that if their feud were to restart, he has plenty of material that could hurt Kimmel’s reputation.

“My producers spent all weekend compiling a lot of your highlights — or lowlights — in your career. They don’t make you look too good,” Hannity said. “So instead of airing them, we’ll put them in storage. We have more important, pressing issues.”

Watch Hannity’s full Kimmel segment above, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.