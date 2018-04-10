Ratings: Scorpion Ties Low Heading Into Finale, ABC's The Crossing Dips

CBS’ Scorpion this Monday drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, adding a few eyeballs but ticking down in the demo to match its series low (last set on Halloween Eve). CBS Stars: Who's On Their Way Out? Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Heading into next week’s finale, Scorpion stands as CBS’ least-watched and second-lowest rated drama.

On the sitcom front, Kevin Can Wait (5.8 mil/0.9) dipped, Man With a Plan (5.5 mil/0.9) and Superior Donuts (4.9 mil/0.8) were steady and Living Biblically (3.9 mil/0.6) slipped to what I must assume are lows.

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Idol (7.6 mil/1.5) matched Sunday’s rating while ticking up week-to-week. The Crossing (4.5 mil/0.8) slipped 16 percent and a tenth from its launch.

NBC | The Voice (9.8 mil/1.9) was steady, while Good Girls (4.5 mil/1.0) ticked up.

THE CW | The Legends finale (1.43 mil/0.4) and iZombie (800K/0.2) each added some viewers while steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.