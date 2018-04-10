AMC Hands 10-Episode Series Order to Neo-Vampire Horror Drama NOS4A2

Zombies have done pretty well for them, so AMC is now delving into the world of vampires, handing a 10-episode series order to the horror drama NOS4A2, TVLine has learned.

Based on Joe Hill’s bestselling 2013 novel, NOS4A2 — say it out loud to catch the wink-wink vampire reference — centers on Vic McQueen, a young artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track Charlie Manx, a seemingly immortal villain who feeds off the souls of children and deposits what’s left of them in “Christmasland” — “a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law,” per the official description.

Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) will write the pilot and serve as showrunner on the 10-episode freshman season, which is slated to debut in 2019. Hill will serve as an executive producer as well.

“NOS4A2 continues in AMC’s rich tradition of immersive dramas that combine otherworldly stories with relatable relationships and big emotional themes,” AMC original programming president David Madden said in a statement. “Jami O’Brien and the writing team have vibrantly brought Joe Hill’s incredible story to life for the small screen, and we are pleased to be making this diabolically unique new show under the AMC Studios shingle, in association with Tornante.”