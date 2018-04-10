Report: Game of Thrones Spent 55 Days (!) Shooting One Season 8 Battle

Kinda makes Blackwater look quaint in comparison, doesn’t it?

Game of Thrones recently wrapped a 55-day, three-location shoot that will bring a huge battle to life in Season 8, according to an Instagram post from one of the series’ assistant directors.

“This is for the Night Dragons,” the HBO fantasy drama’s producers wrote in a thank-you note to those involved in the epic undertaking. “For enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep s–t of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne.” (A photo of the note, posted to and later deleted from Assistant Director Jonathan Quinlan’s account, can be found at the eagle-eyed Watchers on the Wall site.)

Toome and Maghermorne Quarry are two locations in Northern Ireland where the series has been shooting its eighth and final season. The note gives kudos to the behind-the-scenes folks who labored in the cold to create the spectacle, saying that viewers may not realize how much work had gone into the finished product, but “they’ll just understand that they’re watching something that’s never been done before.”

In Quinlan’s caption under the note, he added that filming had gone on for 55 consecutive nights in three locales. (The final spot remains a mystery.) In comparison, Season 6’s Battle of the Bastards and Season 7’s Loot Train sequences each took about a month to shoot.

A rep for HBO confirmed that the assistant director had posted congratulations to his colleagues but declined to discuss production specifics.

As previously reported, Thrones‘ six-episode Season 8 will not air until 2019, but it’s rumored to be an unrelenting bloodbath, and it already has at least one fan in star Iain Glen.

Does hearing about this battle make you even more impatient for Thrones‘ return? Hit the comments!