TVLine Items: Little Lies Fills Key Role, Purge Casting, Roasted Willis and More

Season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies continues to round out its cast by adding Bonnie’s father.

Weeds alum Martin Donovan will recur as Martin Howard, father to Zoe Kravitz’s Bonnie, THR.com reports. He joins the show’s anticipated second season along with Meryl Streep, Crystal Fox, Mo McRae and Douglas Smith.

In addition to Weeds, Donovan has also been in Beyond, Legends of Tomorrow and Rogue.

* USA Network and Syfy’s The Purge has cast Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan), Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger) and Lee Tergesen (Oz) in series regular roles, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Mythbusters Jr., a spinoff show featuring young kids separating fact from fiction, will premiere in the fall on Discovery Channel and will be hosted by former Mythbusters host Adam Savage, according to EW.com.

* Paramount Network will air a marathon of Roseanne on Tuesday, April 17, from 9 am through 8 pm, then will air reruns of the comedy each weekday from 4 to 6 pm beginning Wednesday, April 18.

* The Tale, a Sundance Film Festival selection starring Laura Dern (Twin Peaks), will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 26 at 10 pm, per Deadline.

* Watch a teaser for The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis coming this summer:

