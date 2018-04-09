Supergirl Photos: Does Mon-El's Bold New Costume Look... Super?

Everyone loves a makeover, right?

In a fresh batch of Supergirl photos, Mon-El trades his all-black fighting attire for a new hero suit that features some bold and familiar colors, as well as a cape. (It sure is complementary to Kara’s costume, isn’t it?)

The first look comes courtesy of the April 23 episode, in which Mon-El begins training his ex “in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers,” per the official description. Judging by the tension radiating between the two through our computer screen, we’re guessing the lessons do not go well.

Meanwhile, “when Myr’nn inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl must work with J’onn to contain the resulting chaos.”

Supergirl returns with new episodes on Monday, April 16 at 8/7c on The CW.

