Star Trek: Discovery Adds Anson Mount as Captain Pike in Season 2

Before James T. Kirk helmed the USS Enterprise, the starship was captained by a man named Christopher Pike. And in Season 2 of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, the streamer announced Monday, that man will be played by Hell on Wheels‘ Anson Mount.

Mount, who most recently starred in ABC’s cancelled Marvel series Inhumans, will be introduced as the canon-crucial character in charge of the ship that issued a distress call to the Discovery at the end of the Season 1 finale.

The actor tweeted about his new gig Monday.

Cat's out of the bag. Yep, I have officially joined STARFLEET, a dream I've had since around the age of 8 when I first discovered TOS syndicated on my local access channel in middle TN. And couldn't be more excited to be playing PIKE! @startrekcbs pic.twitter.com/UWojAvI6bc — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 9, 2018

The character appeared in the original series’ two-part episode “The Menagerie,” in which he’s depicted both as a younger man (by Jeffrey Hunter) and as an older, wheelchair-bound version of himself (played by Sean Kenney). Bruce Greenwood took on the part in the Star Trek reboot and Star Trek Into Darkness.

Mount’s other TV credits include Dollhouse, Line of Fire, Conviction and Third Watch.