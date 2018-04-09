Shadowhunters Star Applauds Quieter 'Malec' Moments in Season 3, But Warns They Will Be 'Short-Lived'

From botched stews to magical shampoos, Shadowhunters‘ third season has significantly slowed things down for “Malec,” giving fans plenty of time to appreciate the couple’s more normal, less life-threatening ordeals. And Matthew Daddario couldn’t be happier.

“We’ve been pushing for that,” Daddario tells TVLine of the couple’s more “mundane” moments. (Pun absolutely intended.) “Those little scenes are really important for character development. They’re the moments we can easily relate to our own lives. They’re small, but they have such a distinct effect on how we view the characters. If Alec and Magnus are always high-energy, high-emotion, it becomes exhausting and can feel false. Like, Magnus did this nice thing, made this shampoo. It’s not going to burn Alec’s hair off or turn him into a chicken. It’s just a sweet moment, and we’re glad that we’ve been able to include more of them.”

But just like Maryse’s runes — or her marriage for that matter — these nice moments between Alec and Magnus won’t last forever. “I want to prepare fans for this so they’re not yelling at me online too much: The little moments of bliss that we’re seeing between Alec and Magnus are short-lived,” Daddario says. “There are going to be major problems ahead.”

Some of those problems, he acknowledges, will stem from the current “Owl” problem. “Because Alec is being left out of the loop on this one, he’s going to make mistakes and judgment calls that aren’t in his best interest,” Daddario teases. “He just got this new role at the Institute, and he wants to be good at his job without dragging Magnus into it. He wants their life to be separate and he doesn’t really know how to deal with that.” (He even warns of an upcoming twist he calls “emotionally disturbing.”)

But even with the impending “problems” for the couple, at least fans can find comfort in Maryse’s recent change of heart; she finally embraced Magnus during last week’s episode, telling him, “Thank you for loving my boy.”

“I think that was the best way that could have been said,” Daddario admits. “Alec was thrown for a loop with the dinner, and then he gets this moment that’s very real and honest and simple. It’s not over the top. It’s true. And I’ve noticed that the line ‘Thank you for loving my boy’ got some really excellent feedback online.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a sneak peek of Magnus and Alec in Tuesday’s episode (Freeform, 8/7c). Then drop a comment with your thoughts below.