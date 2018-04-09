New Girl Premiere Video: Nick Details Marriage Proposal Plans to Jess' Dad

Nick Miller is about to put a ring on it!

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the final season premiere of New Girl (airing Tuesday at 9:30/8:30c on Fox), during which Jess’ dad Bob (recurring guest star Rob Reiner) phones Nick to ask when he’s planning to pop the question. Nick then proceeds to reveal a ridiculous, drawn-out plan six months in the making, involving a male au pair he met in Turkey.

As previously reported, New Girl Season 7 kicks off with a major time jump. The first episode back finds Nick and Jess returning from the European leg of Nick’s book tour in time to celebrate the third birthday of Schmidt and Cece’s adorable daughter Ruth.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Nick detail a proposal that only he could think up, and then hit the comments and tell us if you’re excited to see him get down on one knee!