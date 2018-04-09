Arrow Season 7: Colton Haynes Set to Return as Series Regular

The CW’s Arrow has added a familiar face to its Season 7 arsenal.

Fan favorite Colton Haynes — who just last month reprised his role as Roy Harper, to usher former leading lady Willa Holland off the canvas — is set to return to the superhero drama as a series regular for Season 7.

“We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow,” the show’s executive producers said in a statement. “While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular — and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Haynes in turn said, “I could not be happier to return to my role as Roy Harper alongside my Arrow family.”

For Haynes’ very recent Season 6 encore, Roy resurfaced in Star City just as Thea was met with a new threat. The two then left town with Nyssa al Ghul to find and destroy some Lazarus Pits. With Haynes now returning solo, should we start worrying about Thea’s fate?

Since wrapping his original Arrow run toward the end of Season 3, Haynes’ TV credits have included Scream Queens, The Grinder, a Teen Wolf encore and American Horror Story: Cult.

