Alexa & Katie Renewed for Season 2

Alexa & Katie‘s vitals are looking good; Netflix has renewed the teen comedy for a second season.

The sitcom stars Paris Berelc (Mighty Med) and newcomer Isabel May as Alexa Mendoza and Katie Cooper, two best friends whose freshmen year of high school takes a dramatic turn when Alexa is diagnosed with cancer and begins undergoing treatment.

Its renewal comes less than a month after all 13 episodes of Season 1 became streamable on March 23, 2018.

Alexa & Katie also stars Tiffani Thiessen (Saved by the Bell) and Eddie Shin (Westworld) as Alexa’s parents, Emery Kelly (Lab Rats) as Alexa’s brother, Finn Carr (Fuller House) as Katie’s brother, and Jolie Jenkins (Liv and Maddie) as Katie’s mother.

