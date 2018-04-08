Mom Renewed for Season 6 at CBS

No surprise here: CBS has renewed Mom for a sixth season, TVLine has learned.

Mom is the fourth show from the Eye Network’s Thursday night lineup to receive the go-ahead for the 2018-19 season, following early renewals for The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and S.W.A.T. Still no word on Mom lead-out Life in Pieces.

“Mom has been a lynchpin comedy for us over the last several years,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “It’s a fearless series that tackles provocative social issues with laughter and grace, and a large, loyal audience has followed. With gifted talents like Anna [Faris] and Allison [Janney] leading a great ensemble cast, and a production team headed by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Nick Bakay and Gemma Baker, this series just keeps getting better.”

Averaging 9 million total weekly viewers and a 1.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), Mom ranks as CBS’ No. 3 comedy (behind Big Bang and Young Sheldon), while amongst all of broadcast (ABC’s Roseanne recent revival included) it places No. 4 and No. 6. With Live+7 DVR playback, its tallies swell to 11.1 million and a 2.0.

New episodes of Mom air Thursdays at 9/8c. Its fifth season concludes with a one-hour finale on May 10. Your hopes for the rest of its spring run, as well as its sixth outing? Drop ’em in a comment below.