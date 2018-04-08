Jimmy Kimmel Ends Feud With Hannity, Issues Apology to Melania Trump

Jimmy Kimmel is embracing the “love trumps hate” motto, calling for an end to his feud with Fox News’ Sean Hannity after a lengthy back-and-forth on social media.

The war of words began after Hannity referred to the ABC talk show host as a “despicable disgrace” and an “ass clown” for making fun of First Lady Melania Trump’s accent. Kimmel in turn fired back at Hannity, calling him the entire “ass clown circus” during his Thursday night monologue. He also suggested that Hannity was a hypocrite, and if he really wanted to be mad at someone, it should be President Trump for disrespecting FLOTUS by having an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The hosts continued sparring on Twitter well into Friday afternoon, with Hannity promising to “expose” Kimmel as a “the pig, pervert and racist you are.” Kimmel seemed to get a kick out of the whole thing, but has since changed his tune. After reportedly receiving hate-filled tweets aimed at his wife and infant son, the late-night emcee issued a statement on Sunday to say that enough’s enough. The letter doubled as an apology to both FLOTUS and for offending members of the LGBT community with a joke aimed at Hannity about his close relationship to POTUS:

When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump’s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Don't worry – just keep tweeting – you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO https://t.co/R4QJCoGYCL — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Kimmel’s full statement reads as follows:

Hannity has since issued a short statement of his own, telling his followers that he will address Kimmel’s apology during his Monday night broadcast: