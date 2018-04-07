Ratings: Five-0 Dips But Still Tops Night, Jane Hits New Audience Low

CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 this Friday drew 7.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping a tenth in the demo yet still leading the night in that measure.

Bookending Five-0, MacGyver (6.7 mil/0.8) was steady in the demo, while Blue Bloods (8.7 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth (but as usual drew the night’s biggest audience).

Elsewhere….

ABC | Once Upon a Time (2.25 mil/0.5) and Agents of SHIELD (2.04 mil/0.5) were both steady.

THE CW | Dynasty (740K/0.2) and Jane the Virgin (560K/0.2) were both steady in the demo, though the latter dipped to a new all-time audience low.

NBC | Taken (2.4 mil/0.4) ticked up a bit borrowing Blindspot‘s time slot. (Hey, that rhymed.)

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.5 mil/0.8) was steady.

