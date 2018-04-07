American Horror Story Season 8 Will Take Place How Far Into the Future?

American Horror Story Season 8 won’t be quite as futuristic as first thought.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed late Friday that the anthology’s next installment will be set “18 months from today,” our sister site Deadline reports. In addition, the franchise boss revealed that viewers can expect a more “heightened” season than Cult, more in line with previous chapters Asylum (Season 2) and Coven (Season 3).

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story Adds Joan Collins for Season 8

Murphy also confirmed the first character details for Season 8. Returning cast member Evan Peters, who last season took on the role of cult leader Kai Anderson, will play a “comedic hairstylist.” The recently cast Joan Collins will portray the character’s grandmother.

Last but not least, Murphy teased that Season 8 will feature three minority leads, in addition to series staples Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. Meanwhile, THR is reporting that Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman will also be back. Production on Season 8 is set to begin in mid-June.

Are you intrigued by the latest AHS Season 8 intel?