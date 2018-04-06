TVLine Items: Last Man on Earth Return, Spielberg's Hate Docu and More

A familiar face is returning to Fox’s The Last Man on Earth.

It seems that Mike Miller is not dead, as Jason Sudeikis is set to return to the post-apocalyptic comedy on Sunday, April 15, after exiting during the Season 2 finale. He will then stick around for the remainder of the Season 4 Last Man on Earth episodes, EW.com reports.

* Oscar winners Steven Spielberg and Alex Gibney are producing a Discovery Channel documentary series titled Why We Hate, which will explore humans’ capacity to hate and how to overcome it.

* Frank Whaley (Marvel’s Luke Cage) has been cast as Joseph Privett in Netflix’s The Good Cop, a crime comedy about NYPD partners who also happen to be father and son, according to Deadline.

* Tiffany Haddish (The Last O.G.) is set to produce Unsubscribed, an HBO comedy series about female blackness, beauty, identity and social media, Variety reports.

* Watch a new teaser for Showtime’s Patrick Melrose, a series based on Edward St. Aubyn’s novels starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and premiering Saturday, May 12 at 9/8c:

* Watch a trailer for C.B. Strike, a Cinemax co-production based on Robert Galbraith aka JK Rowling’s crime novels and premiering Friday, June 1 at 10 pm:

