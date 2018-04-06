NCIS' Pauley Perrette Wraps 15-Year Run, Shares Photos From Set

That’s a series wrap on Pauley.

Pauley Perrette this Friday wrapped her 15-year run on CBS’ NCIS, and marked the occasion by tweeting out a series of photos with four co-stars.

“Finished shooting my last scene of NCIS with @SeanHMurray @BrianDietzen @EmilyWickersham @WValderrama,” the actress wrote, posing with those who portray McGee, Jimmy, Bishop and Torres.

Perrette’s big, final episodes will air Tuesday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 8, ahead of the procedural’s Season 15 finale (on May 22). It remains to be seen how and why exactly forensics whiz Abby Sciuto will bid the team adieu.

An original cast member, Perrette announced her exit back in October, saying, “It is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season,” having made the decision during Season 14 to hang up Abby’s lab coat.

