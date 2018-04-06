Mozart in the Jungle Cancelled at Amazon After Four Seasons

This symphony has played its final note: Amazon has cancelled the Golden Globe-winning comedy Mozart in the Jungle after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gael Garcia Bernal starred as Rodrigo de Souza, the new conductor for the New York Symphony, and the show followed his relationships with the orchestra’s various musicians. The supporting cast included Lola Kirke, Bernadette Peters, Malcolm McDowell and Saffron Burrows.

Mozart pulled off a surprise win in 2016 by taking home the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy series, beating out more established contenders like Veep, Orange Is the New Black and Transparent. Garcia Bernal also won the Globe that year for best lead actor in a TV musical or comedy. Season 4 of Mozart premiered in February; the cancellation caps its run at a total of 40 episodes.

“We are so proud of the four seasons we made of this show and are grateful to the cast, crew, fans and Amazon for writing this symphony with us,” executive producers Paul Weitz, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Will Graham said in a joint statement. “We hope people will keep finding the show for years to come.”

Are you singing the blues now that Mozart is ending? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.