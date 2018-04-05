Y: The Last Man Adaptation (Finally!) Lands Pilot Order at FX

Y is for “Yesssss”: After years of development, FX has officially ordered a pilot for an adaptation of cult-favorite comic book Y: The Last Man, the network announced on Thursday.

The potential FX drama, simply titled Y, is based on the award-winning sci-fi comic from Brian K. Vaughan (Lost, Under the Dome) and Pia Guerra, about a mass extinction that leaves a man and his pet monkey as the only male mammals still alive on Earth. Together, they’re left to navigate a post-apocalyptic society run entirely by women. The pilot order follows nearly three years of development, with FX’s involvement first reported way back in October 2015.

Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) will write the pilot and serve as co-showrunner, along with Aida Mashaka Croal (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage). Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) will direct the pilot. Green was an executive producer of Starz’s American Gods along with Bryan Fuller, but both stepped down from that series in November.

This marks another venture into the world of comic books for FX: The Marvel-based drama Legion is currently airing its second season on the network. Sister network FXX, however, did just scrap an animated take on the Marvel character Deadpool from Atlanta star/creator Donald Glover.