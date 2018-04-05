Taken Sneak Peek: Rachel Nichols Likes Bryan 'Tall, Dark and Bulletproof'

Bryan Mills wields a particular set of twill in this exclusive sneak peek from NBC’s Taken.

In “All About Eve” — which airs an hour earlier this Friday, at 8/7c — Rachel Nichols (Continuum) guest-stars as the titular executive at a coalition which oversees the Global Seed Bank in Norway. When thieves break into the seed bank, Eve hires Hart’s team to locate and return the stolen goods.

In the clip above, Santana (played by Jessica Camacho) helps Bryan (Clive Standen) and Eve get ready for a special event, one that requires an equally “special” suit. Press play above to watch Eve express her appreciation to the “good man” that is Bryan.



Sasha Roiz (Grimm) also guest-stars in the episode, while Tahmoh Penikett (Dollhouse) and Ian Matthews (Killjoys) reprise their recent roles as Ramsey and Morse.

