Kristin Kreuk-Led Legal Drama Series Burden of Truth Lands at The CW

Let the record show that Kristin Kreuk is headed back to The CW.

The Smallville and Beauty And The Beast vet’s legal drama Burden of Truth has been acquired by her former network. The 10-episode series — which is currently airing on Canadian broadcaster CBC — will make its U.S. debut on The CW this summer.

In Burden of Truth, Kreuk — who also serves as an exec producer — plays a big city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls. The series also stars Peter Mooney (Rookie Blue), Alex Carter (NCIS), Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope), Nicola Correia-Damude (Shadowhunters), Meegwun Fairbrother (Hemlock Grove) and newcomer Star Slade.

It was a year ago that CBC placed a straight-to-series order for the then-untitled project.